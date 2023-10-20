High pressure continues to dominate the forecast today and into this weekend, bringing very dry conditions and above average temperatures. Highs today are 10-25° above average for this time of year, with plenty of sunshine and calm conditions expected all day. The high will begin to push southeast away from the Desert Southwest starting Saturday, allowing a bit more upper level moisture and cloud coverage. Even with the clouds, heat will continue.

Sunday will see temperatures a degree or two cooler than Saturday as high pressure continues to depart. Dry, calm, and warm conditions will persist through Monday afternoon, before a large storm system approaches the state from the west. This storm will draw up ample moisture from the Pacific, thanks to Hurricane Norma, across New Mexico and Texas starting late Monday.

There are still some uncertainties when it comes to next week’s rainfall potential. However, rain is definitely on the way for a lot of the state next week. Tuesday and Wednesday will be the best chances for widespread showers and storms across the state, with the heaviest rain over Texas. Much cooler, more seasonable temperatures will arrive Tuesday and continue throughout next week. Get ready for it to feel more like autumn in just a couple days.