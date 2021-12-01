Warm and dry to start December

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The weather is quiet and cool this morning. Wear the layers, as it’s going to be another very mild afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the 50s, 60s, and 70s today, unseasonably warm by around 10 to 15 degrees.
Forecast Continues Below
- Crime: 13-year-old steals U-Haul truck, leads police on dangerous chase
- Albuquerque: Cause of death revealed for balloon pilot who had drugs in system during crash
- New Mexico: New Mexico police chief faces charges for impersonating a peace officer, battery
- Investigations: How far behind are New Mexico’s schoolchildren?
Northeast NM will notice a warm-up from yesterday, as west and south winds draw milder air back into the area after yesterday’s cold front has exited. The weather will stay mild through the weekend, with no big changes in store. Skies will be primarily sunny, with some rounds of clouds today and Thursday. Winds will stay mostly light, with some breezes in the east mountains.