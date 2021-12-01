Warm and dry to start December

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –  The weather is quiet and cool this morning. Wear the layers, as it’s going to be another very mild afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the 50s, 60s, and 70s today, unseasonably warm by around 10 to 15 degrees.

Northeast NM will notice a warm-up from yesterday, as west and south winds draw milder air back into the area after yesterday’s cold front has exited. The weather will stay mild through the weekend, with no big changes in store. Skies will be primarily sunny, with some rounds of clouds today and Thursday. Winds will stay mostly light, with some breezes in the east mountains.

