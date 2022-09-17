Pleasant September temperatures are with us this Saturday. Some areas areas are still feeling summer’s heat. Roswell reached 97° again this afternoon, with Tucumcari hitting 95°, but we’re starting to see much colder nights as we reached the autumnal equinox next week. This means our temperatures swings will be very extreme from night to day.

The rest of the evening and overnight period will be quiet with dry conditions. The breezes die down overnight. The northern mountains will be quite cold waking up Sunday morning once again. It’ll be quite similar to Saturday with highs well above average east. The RGV will rise into the upper 80s. Unlike today, the higher terrain over western NM will see some lighter scattered storms.

We begin tapping into some monsoon moisture early next week as a strong ridge of high pressure builds over Texas. This pulls some moisture from the tropics northward increasing storm chances early to midweek west.

Some locally heavy rain is possible near the burn scars as the monsoon is given one last push. Temps trend warmer than average east and near average west.