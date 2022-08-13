NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Much drier weather continues to dominate central and eastern NM this evening. Areas near the Continental Divide are seeing scattered showers and storms with the heaviest rain falling near the Gila/Black mountains in Catron and Grant counties. Some locally heavy rainfall produced another 1-2″ but fell in very remote areas. Any showers activity will wane shortly after sunset. Expect clear skies and warm temps elsewhere. We’ll continue to heat up Sunday with a very similar day ahead. High temps will climb into the lower 90s for the ABQ metro, middle to upper 90s for Roswell, and middle to upper 80s for Santa Fe with partly to mostly sunny skies central and east. Expect more scattered storms west again with temps a few degrees below average.

Next week looks much more interesting as we resume our active monsoon pattern. We’ll see wider storm coverage from west to east beginning as soon as Monday. Also, our ridge of high pressure, now located near northeastern NM, will weaken next week allowing for a couple of backdoor fronts. These factors will help give us higher moisture, particularly over the northern mountains where flash flooding will be likely. Several inches of rain could fall mid to late week. Our temperatures will trend cooler because of the uptick in storms.