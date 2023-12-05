After a weak cold front passage last night, temperatures across far northeastern New Mexico will be a couple degrees cooler today. The rest of the state will see temperatures a degree or two warmer than yesterday, and the warming trend will continue for the next couple days as high pressure builds overhead.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week as the jet stream flattens out over New Mexico, bringing some gustier upper level westerly winds. Westerly winds create downslope warming, where the winds whip over and fall down east of the mountains. As the winds get pushed down to the ground, the air gets compressed which heats it up. 70s will return to the forecast across eastern New Mexico, near 60 in the Albuquerque metro.

Enjoy the outdoors this week across the state with sunny skies and quiet conditions, because much colder and windier weather is on the way. A scraper storm system will arrive into Friday, bringing light snow to the Four Corners and Northern Mountains. Winds will pick up significantly statewide with gusts up to 45 mph.

Another round of snow will arrive into Saturday across northeastern New Mexico, but how far south it pushes is still a bit uncertain. One model keeps all the snow near the CO/TX borders, while the other brings a light dusting across the Central Mountain Chain and east central New Mexico. Either way, much colder temperatures will arrive this weekend.