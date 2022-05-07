Several cities saw record heat Saturday. Clayton, Farmington, Roswell, and Clovis to name a few all broke or tied daily record highs for May 7th. Roswell reached 103° which is the first 100 of the year. Along the same vein, Albuquerque reached 90° for the first time since last September. A weak disturbance moves through tonight which won’t do much, other than drop our highs Sunday a couple degrees. Otherwise, even stronger wind gusts spill into New Mexico. This will allow for critical fire danger for the northeast quadrant with powerful wind gusts 45-60 mph Sunday afternoon. Wind gusts/fire danger will be the highest Sunday before coming down slightly next week. Red flag warnings and high wind warnings are in effect for Sunday with temperatures 10° above average and extremely low humidity. New growth on the older fires as well as new fires are a big concern for Mother’s Day.

The larger picture shows a large trough developing on the west coast and a ridge of high pressure east of us. Because our state will sit in between the two, the strong southwest wind gusts will continue through early to mid next week. This weather pattern will act as a blocking one, so our weather won’t change too much. The shift of wind direction from the southwest will push the smoke farther northeast and away from Las Vegas and Santa Fe beginning Sunday. A stronger cold front will approach the state later in the week, cooling us down a little more.