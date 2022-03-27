NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Our May weather continues this evening. Highs have climbed into the upper 70s for Albuquerque, middle 70s for Santa Fe, and 90° for Roswell. This warmth is record-breaking for some cities and will continue another day before major changes begin. This evening, expect more clouds to build into the state as southwest wind speeds increase as well. They’ll stay somewhat elevated throughout the night giving us another mild start to our Monday. We’ll begin the day with a pocket of clear skies, but lower-level clouds will quickly arrive later in the afternoon from the southwest. Peak wind gusts will top 25-40 mph with red flag warnings in effect for our eastern counties. These strong winds will help us reach another day with late spring/early summer weather. Highs will rise to the middle 70s for the RGV, 90° for southeast NM, and upper 60s for Taos and Santa Fe.

Early Tuesday morning we’ll start to see moisture spread from northwest to southeast, mainly as rain for the lower elevations. Snow levels will remain above 8,000 ft throughout this storm. Scattered rain showers and much cooler temps will dive into the state later Tuesday. Highs will crash 20°+ behind our first cold front. Powerful and potentially damaging wind gusts look likely across southern and eastern NM later Tuesday. So be prepared for this! Come early Wednesday morning, a backdoor cold front will slide into eastern NM, bringing some rain/snow showers, and keeping the winds strong throughout the day.