NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Happy Easter Sunday! Temperatures felt more like May around here than mid-April with highs 10°+ above average. Albuquerque climbed into the upper 70s while Roswell reached the lower 90s under sunny skies. The wind gusts were still a big part of our weather story peaking 35-45 mph across the northern mountain zones and into the northeast plains. Wind gusts will thankfully subside tonight into Monday morning which will allow temperatures to cool a bit more overnight. Monday will feature increasing cloudiness from the west as highs warm several degrees for the west and central. Clayton and Raton will cool a few degrees with mostly sunny skies. Fire conditions will take a day break before powerful wind gusts return Tuesday which means more fire warnings.

We’ll also see some moisture finally return across eastern NM late Monday into Tuesday. We’ll catch some moisture off the Gulf of Mexico as winds shift from the southeast. This will bring some low-level clouds and fog even as far west as the East Mountains. Rain showers will still be limited, however. The best chance of stray showers will fall near the Texas border. Strong west winds Tuesday afternoon will push the moisture back into Texas as we dry out statewide. We’ll continue warming Wednesday as highs soar into the middle 80s for the valleys and mid-90s south! This will be one of the hottest days of 2022 so far as winds gust 35-45 mph. We’ll stay dry for the foreseeable future despite a weak storm grazing New Mexico next Friday into Saturday. Temps cool below average for a day or two next weekend.