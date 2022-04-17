NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Happy Easter everyone! We’re off to a beautiful start today with sunny skies and milder temps. This is because higher winds remained in place most of the night across northern NM as another weak disturbance moves through. And so our strongest winds shift into northeastern NM this afternoon. Red flag warnings are once again in effect throughout the day for this region with peak gusts 40-45 mph east of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

With the drier air in place, temperatures will quickly warm today as highs approach 80° again for the RGV. But much warmer temps arrive for the east with highs reaching 90° for Roswell and mid-80s for Santa Rosa/Tucumcari. A ridge of high pressure builds across southwest NM early next week. So this will bring even warmer temps to the state. However, an active pattern for the Pacific Northwest and the Intermountain West continues. This means continued strong winds every day with Tuesday looking to be a very windy one, as some moisture moves into eastern New Mexico. Shower chances still look to be non-existent despite the change of wind direction. A disturbance moves east later Tuesday ushering more dry air from the west with powerful wind gusts 40-50+ mph across northern NM. Temperatures remain 5-15° above average next week.