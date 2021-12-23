Warm and breezy day before the storm

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Good Thursday morning everyone! We’re waking up to milder temperatures statewide this morning as moisture and clouds continue increasing from the west. Our dewpoints are rising for Grants and Gallup, so this is great news. We could squeeze out some sprinkles close to Farmington today before the bulk of the rain and snow arrives overnight into Friday morning. Highs will reach into the middle 70s east, middle to upper 50s and upper 40s to around 50° west.

Come tonight, we’ll see heavier snow bands set up over the San Juan and Tusas Mountains, potentially piling up over a foot above 9,000 ft. Rain will mix with snow below this elevation, but we’ll still see a couple of inches for Taos and our ski resorts. The heaviest rain will fall west of the Continental Divide. Totals could fall in the 0.50″- 0.75″ range for Gallup and Farmington. For the RGV, we’ll be looking at 0.10″- 0.20″ of rain by Christmas Eve afternoon.

The top story will be the strong and damaging wind gusts statewide. We have high wind watches in effect for much of eastern New Mexico and all mountain chains. Gusts could exceed 60-70 mph once again as a powerful jet stream arrives! So be prepared for this storm. Our temps will slowly fall into the afternoon as a Pacific cold front approaches. We’ll lose some of the heat, but maintain strong wind gusts into next week as our active storm pattern continues.