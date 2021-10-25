Warm and breezy day before a strong storm arrives Tuesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is chilly but quiet. Layer up today, as temperatures will climb from the 30s, 40s, and 50s into the 70s and 80s by the afternoon. Skies will stay sunny and dry, but the wind will start to pick up in the afternoon. Winds will come in from the south/southwest up to around 25 mph, but higher gusts to around 30-35 mph may be found in the Four Corners.

The next big storm arrives Tuesday, first bringing rain showers and snow to western NM and southern CO during the morning. Precipitation will traverse eastward during the day. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect starting 6 a.m. Tuesday for the San Juan Mountains, where 4-8″ of snow will be possible above 9,500′. The lower elevations will see rain, and a few showers will be possible in the Metro area. Meanwhile, southern NM will stay completely dry. The wind will become very gusty by the afternoon, with widespread gusts to around 35 mph. The high terrain will see wind gusts around 40-60 mph. Temperatures plummet 10-20 degrees behind the cold front.