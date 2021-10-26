Very windy Tuesday with cooler temperatures and chance for showers

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The next big storm arrives in New Mexico this morning, bringing rain showers to western NM during the morning commute. Snow is coming down in the San Juan Mountains to start the day, and snow will be on and off, and heavy at times through tonight. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until midnight tonight for the San Juan Mountains above 9,500′, where 4-8″ of snow will fall, creating difficult travel conditions on the mountain roads.

Scattered rain showers will stay in northern New Mexico, pushing east throughout the day. The Metro area may see a spotty shower in the mid to late morning, and again during the evening. Most of the rain will stay in the Four Corners and northern mountains. A few inches of snow will be possible in the Tusas Mountains, northeast of Chama, and only a trace to two inches or so will be possible in the high terrain of the Sangre de Cristo and Jemez Mtns.

Winds will be very strong, and even dangerous today. Wind advisories and high wind warnings will be in effect from mid-morning through tonight. Most areas, including the Metro and Santa Fe, will see wind gusts as high as 50 mph during the afternoon and evening. Areas along and just east of the central mountain chain will see the highest gusts up to 60 mph. The strongest winds will come into Eddy County, with gusts up to 70 mph around the Guadalupe Mountains.

Temperatures will start to drop behind the cold front, with around a 20 degree cool down from yesterday’s record warm temperatures in the Four Corners. Central New Mexico will be around ten to fifteen degrees cooler than yesterday, and far eastern and southern New Mexico will only cool around five to 10 degrees thanks to the later arrival of the cold front today.

Wednesday stays windy, but the skies will clear and temperatures will stay cooler than normal.