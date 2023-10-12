A large storm system that picked up winds starting yesterday is bringing even windier weather across the state today. All of the moisture from the storm is well to our north, with very dry air over the state. Gusty winds up to 45-65 mph will persist through this evening along and east of the Central Mountain Chain. Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings are in effect through this evening, including the Middle Rio Grande.

Winds will begin to die down after sunset tonight, so hopefully the Glowdeo will still be able to go on. A backdoor cold front will arrive tonight which will bring many places across northern/northwest New Mexico their first freeze of the season. Early tomorrow morning will be very cold, so make sure to bundle up if you plan on heading out to Fiesta! Winds will remain calm Friday and into the upcoming weekend. High temperatures Friday will be a few degrees below average.

Temperatures will begin to warm back up a bit into this weekend with calm and dry conditions as a ridge of high pressure builds overhead. There may be a few upper level cirrus clouds in the sky Saturday morning, but they should hopefully be thin/wispy enough to see through and still get a clear view of the eclipse. Sunday will be quiet and calm as well, a lovely last weekend in store for Albuquerque’s 51st Annual International Balloon Fiesta.