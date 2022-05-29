NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – High wind gusts continue hammering our entire state this evening. Wind gusts have generally ranged 35-50 mph. Clayton saw a gust of 55 mph earlier. We have wind advisories in effect through 9:00 p.m. with sustained wind speeds of 25-35 mph.

The winds won’t die down completely either since a cold front is moving through northwest NM. Our temperatures will be much cooler waking up across the north Monday. We’re also squeezing out some scattered showers this evening in the San Juan Mountains and the surrounding regions around northwest NM. These showers will taper off overnight as we clear out. This sets up a dry and sunny Memorial Day statewide. We’ll see more seasonal temperatures for late May with highs in the lower 80s for the RGV and middle 90s for southeast NM. Santa Fe will be in the upper 70s for highs as we hold on to the higher wind gusts and fire danger.

Wind gusts continue throughout our state this next week with afternoon gusts 30-40 mph. But we’ll see a backdoor cold front move northeast NM midweek. This will finally give the eastern half of the state scattered rain chances Wednesday through Friday. The winds continue shifting from the south/southeast which will help drive the moisture well west into central NM. This means the ABQ Metro will even get a chance to see scattered PM storms on Friday. Temperatures will climb to near 90° mid to late week as well to open June.