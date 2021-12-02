Very warm Thursday under mainly sunny skies

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More of the same weather for us as we close this week out. Expect mostly sunny skies for our Thursday with temperatures heading into the middle and upper 70s for southeast New Mexico. For Albuquerque and Rio Rancho, we’ll again similarly hit the lower to middle 60s for highs. A dry backdoor cold front will arrive Friday afternoon, squashing the near-record heat for the east and bringing stronger winds 25-35 mph by afternoon. Temperatures will slowly cool off for the rest of us but not as drastic as the east. We’ll then have almost completely sunny skies for the weekend as highs hover near 10° above average.

Heading into next week, things begin to change. We’ll see higher wind gusts beginning Monday after another front affects the east. Then our attention turns to an area of low pressure in the Baja peninsula. This is cut off from the jet stream and will eventually open the door for a trough to develop across the southwest. Mountain snow showers return to the area next Tuesday with a Pacific cold front. For the most part, the wind will be a bigger impact. But at least there’s hope for more precip. again late next weekend with another storm system developing.