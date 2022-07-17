It was another scorcher Sunday with highs in the upper 90s to lower 100s. Roswell reached 101°, Albuquerque recorded 99°, and Santa Fe hit 94°. No heat records were broken in our state however, but high temps continue averaging 5-8° above average. Moderately dry air helped raise the high temps and reduce the overall number of storms. We are however seeing more scattered storms in the northern mountains and over northeast New Mexico this evening. I-25 near Wagon Mound saw heavy rainfall earlier. Otherwise, parts of the San Juan Mountains are also picking scattered storms. But, the vast majority of the state stays dry the rest of tonight with isolated showers over the northwest highlands wrapping up after midnight. Dry and very warm conditions are expected overnight with lows in the 70s for the ABQ metro. It’s more of the same for Monday with high heat statewide and more PM mountain storms. The heaviest rain will likely set up over northern NM again. Isolated PM storms return to the Black Mountains out west.

Some changes begin later Tuesday with better storm coverage as our dominant Four Corners ridge of high pressure shifts west, allowing better moisture to return. This results in scattered storms mid to late week with southern NM getting some rain as well. Temperatures will cool off somewhat and return near average at this time, which is the lower 90s for Albuquerque. Roswell will continue its triple digit streak with potentially an end in sight late next week.