NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Good Sunday morning everyone! We’re waking up to seasonably cold temperatures under clear skies. Temps have crashed to just under freezing in Albuquerque but we’ll warm up rapidly later. Today will be one of the warmest days of the next week. So make some plans to spend a little time outside this afternoon as springtime will be in the air. This will unfortunately come at a price of very strong west to southwest winds. So red flag warnings are posted east of the mountains Sunday and Monday due to low humidity levels, strong winds, and above-average temps. So keep this in mind for the next couple of days to reduce any fire potential! We continue to strengthen our wind gusts each day statewide. This is all in advance of another powerful trough building from the northwest.

High temperatures will feel more like March as the ABQ metro will break 60°, east of the mountains will easily top 70-75°, and our northern mountain zones will even crack 50°. Monday we’ll increase the clouds north as lighter snow showers move into the San Juan and Sangre de Cristo mountains, late day. As the trough deepens, we’ll continue to see continued snow chances for our northern mountains Tuesday and Wednesday. For the Sandia/Manzano mountains, we’ll have to wait until the cold front moves through later Wednesday into Thursday to pick up snow. Temperatures continue cooling mid to late week with strong winds still in the forecast.