NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is very windy in central New Mexico. A high wind warning will be in effect through midnight tonight in the middle Rio Grande Valley in Sandoval, Bernalillo and Valencia counties, where wind gusts up to 60 mph are expected today. A wind advisory will be in effect for Santa Fe down to Placitas and Madrid, where wind gusts up to 45 mph are expected.

The winds will be breezy in western NM as well, gusting up to 30-40 mph. The next winter storm is moving in from the west and will start bringing mountain snow and spotty low-elevation rain showers to western and central NM throughout the day. Rain will move into the eastern plains by this evening. All rain will turn to snow overnight, with light accumulation possible in most areas, but the highest snowfall amounts in eastern NM.

Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories will go into effect this afternoon and evening, through Tuesday, where we could see a couple of inches on the low end, to over a foot on the high end.