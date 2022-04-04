Very strong winds develop Tuesday afternoon across New Mexico with wind gusts from 40 to 65 mph. Windy and dry weather is in store for the next several days.

Temperatures were slightly cooler today across the state after a backdoor cold front moved through early this morning. It still felt like spring through with high temperatures close to average, sunny skies, and light winds for most. Winds will begin to pick up tonight though across the northern mountains as fast moving upper level winds begin to move into the state.

40-65 mph wind gusts will be possible Tuesday afternoon across New Mexico. The strongest winds will be along and north of I-40 where High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories will go into effect. These strong winds could cause damage, especially in the northern mountains. Winds will also create a very high fire danger across most of New Mexico too. Very warm temperatures will arrive with the winds Tuesday. Areas of blowing dust will also be likely.

Winds do relax Tuesday night, but pick up again Wednesday afternoon as a weak cold front moves into the state. The cold front will keep temperatures cooler through Thursday. Low temperatures may drop down to near freezing for some areas Thursday morning that are around their average last freeze of the year, including here in Albuquerque.

Warmer weather returns into the first half of the weekend, as lighter winds will stick around. However, the winds are not done yet as they return again beginning Sunday.