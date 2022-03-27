Unseasonably warmth continues tonight all across the southwest. Several record highs were broken Sunday afternoon in Santa Fe, Gallup, Roswell, and Farmington. Temps were 10-15° above average with highs reaching into the upper 70s and lower 80s for most north central New Mexico. Lower 90s were common for the southeast, feeling more like late May! We’ll have one more very warm day in us before a potent storm drops in from the west.

Clouds continue pushing their way across central NM tonight. Expect clearing skies overnight into Monday morning before some lower level clouds arrive Monday afternoon. Peak wind gusts will also become stronger as red flag watches and warnings in effect for our eastern counties. These strong winds will gusts 25-35 mph Monday, but help us reach near record warmth again. Highs will rise to the middle 70s for the RGV, 90° for southeast NM, and upper 60s for Taos and Santa Fe.

Early Tuesday morning we’ll start to see moisture spread from northwest to southeast, mainly as rain for the lower elevations. Snow levels will remain above 8,000 ft throughout this storm. Scattered rain showers and much cooler temps will dive into the state later Tuesday. Highs will crash 20°+ behind our first cold front. Powerful and potentially damaging wind gusts look likely across southern and eastern NM later Tuesday. So be prepared for this! Come early Wednesday morning a backdoor cold front will slide into eastern NM, bringing some rain/snow showers, and keeping the winds strong throughout the day. We stay fairly active to begin April as another weak storm zips across northern New Mexico Friday. Keep the umbrella handy!