Heavy rainfall brought flash flooding to Carlsbad Wednesday. Another chance for isolated storms returns to southeastern and northern New Mexico.

Storms have dropped heavy rain in parts of southeast New Mexico Wednesday. Carlsbad saw flash flooding due to heavy rainfall this afternoon. Rain has ended tonight across the southern part of the state. However, a line of storms is moving south from the northern mountains and towards the I-40 corridor tonight. These will continue to move south before dying off overnight.

High pressure continues to dominate our weather as it builds to the northwest. This will draw drier air into the state Thursday, but a few spotty showers will still develop over the northern mountains and drift south over I-40 and into western New Mexico later in the day. By Friday, even drier air will return, limiting the rain chance for most. Record high temperatures will also be possible around the Four Corners. A similar pattern will stick around through the weekend, leaving most of the state dry through next most of next week as well.