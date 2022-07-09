NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Good Saturday morning everyone! We’re seeing very warm temperatures in the middle 70s across the state’s southern half. It’s also feeling very muggy for the east. This moisture will slowly work its way from east to west throughout the day, setting the stage for more scattered late-day thunderstorms.

The heaviest rain will fall across the western highlands near Grants south to Quemado. Even the RGV will get a chance to see some rain this evening. This is significant because Albuquerque has been dodging the rain for 12 straight days now. The last day with measurable precipitation was June 27. Expect more isolated to scattered storms this weekend before some healthy moisture arrives Monday behind a cold front. This will bring widespread rain to the area early next week. Until then, moisture will be more limited. And so the high heat will be a big headline this weekend.

High temperatures will soar into the middle and upper 90s across eastern and southern New Mexico. For the ABQ metro area, we’ll hit the lower to middle 90s with mostly sunny skies until late afternoon when the storms arrive. Even Santa Fe will be near 90° both weekend days. It’ll be a perfect weekend for the pool or staying in the air conditioning as the UV index soars to 11 which can cause skin damage in 15 minutes.