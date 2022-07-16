NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Extreme heat continues this weekend all across New Mexico with high temps surpassing 100° for several cities. The hottest temps are across eastern and southern NM where highs approached 105°. This high heat can be dangerous in the peak hours of the afternoon as the UV index roars to the 11-12 range. This means skin damage, as well as symptoms of heat exhaustion, can occur within 10-15 minutes. So stay well hydrated. The extreme heat continues Sunday and Monday before a cold front crosses Tuesday.

This evening, expect partly cloudy skies giving way to clearing conditions as any isolated showers fade away west. Very little rain fell across the state Saturday as high pressure is funneling some relatively drier air, reducing storms. We’ll have a very weak front cross northeastern NM overnight, boosting moisture for this region. So, expect storms Sunday afternoon mainly across the higher terrain north of I-40. Otherwise, very hot temps and dry conditions are expected south with more triple-digit heat for Roswell. Albuquerque will once again reach into the upper 90s. The RGV should stay dry for the day. We’ll have better storm chances midweek as the stronger cold front brings better moisture to the state. High temps will still hover around 5-7° above average through next week.