NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Good morning everyone! Temperatures are trending around 10° above average this morning under mainly sunny skies. It will be one of the hottest days of the year with some record-breaking heat likely across eastern New Mexico.

Roswell could break its record high with 106°! We’ll be in the middle 90s for Albuquerque/Rio Rancho and near 90° for Santa Fe with mainly sunny skies south and more clouds farther north. But everyone will see significantly higher wind gusts where gusts will peak 40-50 mph. Even stronger gusts arrive Sunday where some could cause some damage over 60 mph. This is ahead of a strong trough developing over the Pacific Northwest which will eventually sweep a cold front across the state late Sunday into Monday resetting us back to more seasonal temperatures. So we’ll be dealing with this storm in some capacity over the next three days. The weather will feel like summer, but the wind may not be the best for outdoor picnics.

Finally, as we head into the middle of next week, our wind shifts more southerly. This will allow for moisture to return across eastern NM. Afternoon storm chances will make a run into central NM even Thursday and Friday. So there’s a chance of breaking our 2+ month dry streak in Albuquerque. Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80s in the RGV and lower to middle 90s south. So it’ll feel more tolerable, but we’ll still contend with higher wind gusts each afternoon.