A break from the winds Thursday across all of New Mexico, but the winds will be returning this weekend. The combination of strong winds, dry conditions, and heat will lead to a very high fire danger.

Calm winds finally returned to New Mexico Thursday afternoon as a ridge of high pressure builds over the state. The high pressure also brought in much warmer temperatures this afternoon, kickstarting a fast warming trend that will continue into the weekend. The ridge of high pressure will push east on Friday, allowing for stronger upper level winds to move in overhead. This will bring in windier weather Friday afternoon and even warmer temperatures.

Another big wind event is on the way this weekend across the state as a strong upper level low will pass well to our north, bringing in strong upper level winds over the state. This will bring afternoon wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph Saturday afternoon through Monday afternoon. The combination of these strong winds gusts, extremely dry air, and warm temperatures will create a very high to extreme fire danger.

Winds will will begin to relax beginning Tuesday next week. Moisture will move into eastern New Mexico beginning Wednesday and will cause scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop across that half of the state in the afternoon. Outflow from those storms may bring moisture through the gaps of the central mountain into the Rio Grande Valley Wednesday night. That moisture could help to produce isolated showers and thunderstorms in central New Mexico Thursday afternoon.