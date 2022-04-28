Stronger wind gusts and dry air will create a widespread high fire danger again across New Mexico. Relief from the winds will arrive Saturday.

Windier and drier weather has created yet another day with high fire danger across New Mexico. A fast moving jet stream will move over northern New Mexico Friday, bringing stronger wind gusts to the state in the afternoon. Any fires that develop will spread rapidly again, and any current burning fires may get out of control once again. A cold front will also sweep across New Mexico on Friday, but will only cool temperatures off a couple degrees in the afternoon.

It will be a cool start to Saturday behind the cold front, but high pressure will build in Saturday afternoon, warming temperatures over Friday. Winds will be light Saturday, but pick up again Sunday afternoon. High fire danger will once again return Sunday with windier weather and continued dry conditions.

Through next week, high temperatures will stay above average statewide. Breezy to windy conditions will continue in the afternoon too across New Mexico, keeping an elevated and critical fire danger around.