A very active monsoon pattern will continue this week with increasing storm chances into the weekend. Deep, tropical, monsoon moisture will begin streaming into the state Thursday with widespread storms and heavy rainfall Saturday.

A plume of monsoon moisture continues to bring storms for areas across western and northern New Mexico Tuesday. Remnants of a tropical low pressure system is bringing in moderate to heavy rainfall across southern parts of the state. Overnight, rain will continue across far southern parts of the state.

The remnant tropical low will continue to bring more rain to far south-central and southwestern parts of New Mexico Wednesday. Meanwhile, more storms will develop across western and northern parts of the state. Heavy rain will again be likely over northern burn scars, bringing another very high threat of flash flooding. Isolated storms will also be possible around the Albuquerque metro.

Beginning Thursday, a deep surge of monsoon moisture will begin to move into far southwestern parts of the state as the previously mentioned tropical low pressure system will sit over Sonora, Mexico. Southerly winds will draw up all of that moisture into the state and will increase rain chances every day into this upcoming weekend. Rain and thunderstorm chances peak on Saturday with widespread, heavy rainfall possible. Some areas will see a few to several inches of rain over the next week in New Mexico. Temperatures will also be much cooler with the widespread rain chances on Saturday. Storm chances will continue into early next week, keeping the risk for flash flooding very high.