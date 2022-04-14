Winds continue to improve from earlier this week, but there are still some breezy to windy conditions at times. This will be the case through the weekend.

Some breezy to windy conditions are still going on across New Mexico, but the fire danger continues to be lower than earlier this week. The big concern today and through the weekend will be the extremely dry air that’s still in the state. Dew points have improved slightly today, but relatively humidity still sits anywhere from 1-15%. Breezy conditions today will die down overnight.

Expect warmer weather through Saturday. Breezy to windy conditions will return in the afternoons. An elevated fire danger will stick around too, especially across eastern and southern New Mexico. A weak backdoor cold front will push into New Mexico Saturday night, cooling off high temperatures only a couple degrees on Sunday.

Warmer weather will stick around through all of next week, as the same story goes with afternoon breezy conditions.