Drier air will be moving in for the weekend. This will get rid of any chances for rain and keep the warm air in place.

Fewer storms have developed across New Mexico Friday, with the highest coverage of storms west of the Rio Grande Valley. Showers and thunderstorms should end earlier tonight across the state as drier air continues to move in.

The dry air will just about completely limit any rain chances Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will stay-above average too, at least in the afternoon. Mornings will be slightly cooler though thanks to the dry air in place. Spots like Angel Fire could even drop down to around freezing Sunday morning. Winds will pick up Sunday afternoon, with 30 to 40 mph wind gusts possible.

The dry air will stick around into Monday, however a few isolated storms will be possible across mountain peaks. Better moisture begins to return Tuesday. This will also cause an increase in storm chances. There is more uncertainty beyond Tuesday though, in how much moisture will make its way into New Mexico. Regardless, rain and thunderstorm chances increase through the middle of next week, with potential remnants of a tropical system making its way towards New Mexico late in the week.