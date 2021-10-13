Very cold Wednesday morning, but quieter weather arrives

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is freezing in many spots across northern and central New Mexico, with 30s and 40s even in far southern New Mexico. Freeze warnings are in effect until 9 AM. Today will stay cool, with the biggest cool down in the east and southern parts of the state, where the cold front moved through most recently. Temperatures will stay around ten degrees cooler than normal, warming into the 50s, 60s, and 70s.

The front is now well off to Texas, leaving us drier, sunnier, and calmer today. The wind is calm this morning but will pick up this afternoon to around 10 to 20 mph, and higher wind gusts, up to around 30 mph, are expected across the east slopes of the Sacramento and Sangre de Cristo Mountains and east plains.