Good Saturday morning everyone! Temperatures are quite cold again this morning with clear skies for most of the state. The storm across southeast NM is pushing out and moving into central Texas. Temps were however a little too warm for heavier snow to accumulate for the lower elevations near Roswell. Parts of Roosevelt County picked up 1-3″ with the last band of snow late last night. Ruidoso and the Sacramento Mountains received 4-8″ with this storm. Skies will be mainly sunny all Saturday with breezier conditions especially around the higher terrain west and east of mountains. Gusts will break 35-45 mph during the afternoon, helping temperatures recover into the upper 50s east and middle 50s for the Rio Grande Valley.

Some light snow showers will hit the Sangre de Cristo Mountains with the next quick moving cold front. 1-2″ of snow is possible by early Sunday morning for this area. Otherwise, Sunday will feature completely sunny skies again statewide with more seasonal temperatures for western and central NM. The northeast will drop almost 10° with highs only in the upper 40s for Clayton and Las Vegas. Clouds begin increasing as do the wind gusts heading into Monday. The state will see more active weather Tuesday with another cold front and norther mountain snow showers. Central and southern areas of the state will stay dry through the extended forecast.