Very cold start, as another storm takes shape

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We’re waking up to some bitterly cold temperatures this morning, well below freezing in most spots. We’ll get some sunshine this morning before turning mostly cloudy again this afternoon due to another storm for southern Colorado/northwestern New Mexico. There’ll be more snow accumulation for the northern mountains, generally less than 6 inches for spots above 8,000 ft.

Expect more wind across the area ranging from 25-35 mph gusts for both Thursday and Friday as we begin warming up slowly. It’ll take a few more days but we will get back to the 70s by early next week.