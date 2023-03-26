Winter isn’t done with us yet. More scattered snow showers continue this afternoon for the northern mountains and ski resorts. Albuquerque saw pretty good coverage earlier this morning. Temps have since warmed into the lower 50s, but winds are picking up. Gusts are in the 30-40 mph range this afternoon, producing very cold wind chills for northern New Mexico.

Any leftover snow showers will slowly dwindle through the evening as the skies clear out. Frigid temperatures for late March arrive overnight into Monday morning. We still have one more day for the near-record cold temps north until a much-needed warm-up.

Monday features mainly sunny skies but strong northwesterly winds keeping highs in the 40s north, 50s central, and 60s south. Strong wind gusts continue for the east plains as do the wintry wind chill values north. Some areas like Taos could have wind chills in the lower 20s during the afternoon! So you’ll need those winter coats one more day before southerly winds bring warmer temps midweek. Just like that, we’ll be in the 70s in Albuquerque into the Rio Grande Valley.

Eastern NM will even see temps push into the lower and middle 80s Thursday with powerful southwest wind gusts 50-60 mph. We’ll cool down late week behind a cold with scattered mountain showers Friday afternoon.