NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The first in a series of storms arrived to the state Sunday, continuing to bring on and off snow and rain showers along and to the west of the Central Mountain Chain this afternoon. Rain showers will be more common south and in the Rio Grande Valley, whereas snow will be more common over higher elevations and the Four Corners/southern Colorado.

Winds today will be the biggest impact from this first storm across the east, with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon. Temperatures will continue to cool down this week as storms continue to push further south, allowing more blasts of cold air into the state. The second storm in the series will push into the western parts of the state starting late tonight and continuing into Tuesday.

The Tuesday storm is expected to drop even more snow across the north and west than the one yesterday/today. All in all, 1-2 feet of snow is possible over the San Juan Mountains. The western parts of the state won’t receive as much, but slick roads are expected (especially I-40 towards Gallup) tomorrow across the west and in the higher terrain of the northern mountains. There might be a brief lull in activity Thursday before another system takes aim at New Mexico Friday.