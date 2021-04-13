Unsettled weather the rest of the week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –A more unsettled weather pattern will set up over New Mexico into the weekend that will bring rain, snow, and wind to parts of the state.

A few isolated showers will be possible today over the northern mountains. Another gap wind will be possible in the Albuquerque area tonight, but is not expected to be as strong as this morning. Moisture will increase in the eastern plains, bringing an increase in cloud cover and the chance for fog and drizzle through the rest of this week. Cloud cover will also keep temperatures much cooler. Meanwhile, spotty showers, storms, and virga will be possible across northern New Mexico as a storm system passes to the north.

This unsettled pattern continues into the weekend, but with more uncertainty as precipitation chances will return to a larger area of New Mexico that could include snow chances.