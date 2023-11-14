Warmer weather will continue to move into New Mexico into the end of the week. Unsettled weather returns this weekend.

Another relatively quiet weather day with sunshine finally breaking through the clouds in southern New Mexico. Temperatures continue their warming trend today too, climbing a few degrees higher compared to Monday. This warming trend will continue through Thursday when westerly winds pick up, helping to bring in the warmer temperatures. High will be 5° to 15° warmer than average. Up to 40 mph wind gusts will be possible along and of north of I-40 in northeast New Mexico, with 15 to 25 mph gusts elsewhere. A few spotty showers will also be possible Thursday afternoon around the Four Corners with light snow up in the San Juan Mountains.

Quieter weather returns again on Friday even with a weak backdoor cold front moving into the state from the northeast. It will mainly just cool off temperatures a few degrees Friday afternoon. Our weather becomes more unsettled beginning Saturday. Rain will likely move into state Saturday with a strong backdoor cold front on Monday. There is a lot of uncertainty though as to where we will see rain and snow chances develop, but it will be much cooler early next week.