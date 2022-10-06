NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The low pressure system that’s been affecting the Desert Southwest this week will continue to dominate the weather pattern through the late week and into the weekend. Low level moisture is apparent across the state, with cloudy conditions for most of the state this afternoon.

The most plentiful moisture and heaviest rainfall this afternoon is expected along and south of I-40. Heavy rain may lead to flash flooding in vulnerable areas as well as ponding on roadways, so please drive safely and remain weather aware. Showers may continue tonight along with a lower cloud deck, which may impact this evening’s Balloon Fiesta events. Stay tuned.

Tomorrow morning looks like one of the drier morning of the week, but low clouds and windy conditions still make the forecast a bit uncertain. Afternoon and evening showers and storms are expected throughout the weekend ahead, before a bit more dry air and calm conditions return by the middle of next week.