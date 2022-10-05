A large upper level system continues to dominate the forecast this week, with small disturbances creating the heaviest rainfall totals. This afternoon, a backdoor cold front will push south across the northeastern part of the state, increasing the chance for heavy rainfall and strong storms.

Cooler than average temperatures will persist as well, with high’s 5-10 degrees below normal for this time of year. Overnight lows below freezing have allowed for some snow to accumulate in higher elevations. Flash flooding, especially over recent burn scars and vulnerable areas, will remain a concern through Thursday.

Friday and through the weekend ahead there is still the potential for rain, but it will be much more isolated in nature compared to what the state is seeing today. Still, be prepared if you are heading out to the last weekend of Albuquerque’s 50th Annual International Balloon Fiesta, as every day has the potential for rain and breezy conditions.