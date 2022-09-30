NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The weather should cooperate for the first weekend of Balloon Fiesta. However, our weather becomes very unsettled and more active next week with daily chances for widespread showers and thunderstorms.

One more dry day for most of New Mexico today as we continue to be under the influence of high pressure. That will begin to change Saturday as a semi-monsoon pattern will set up, bringing scattered afternoon showers and storms to mostly the high terrain and mountains of the western half of New Mexico. There is some concern in the winds Saturday morning for Balloon Fiesta. Expecting to stay dry in the Albuquerque area Saturday afternoon. Mass Ascension Sunday morning also looks good to go with a box pattern setting up in Albuquerque. However rain could impact the evening activities and balloon glow Sunday night.

Our weather weather becomes even more active and unsettled next week. An upper level low pressure system may draw in more moisture, instability, and lift into the state through the end of the week and potentially into the following weekend. There is still a lot of uncertainty in the coverage and intensity of rainfall, but it is beginning to look more likely that a wet week is in store across the state, including Albuquerque. This weather pattern will have some impact on Fiesta, but it is still too early to say whether it will affect the morning Mass Ascensions and/or the evening activities and glows. Definitely a forecast to keep an eye on.