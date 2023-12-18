Monday will be a partly cloudy day, and temperatures will stay cooler than Sunday in most of the state. The biggest cooldown will be in eastern New Mexico, where temperatures will be around ten to fifteen degrees cooler than Sunday.

Clouds will increase throughout the next few days, and temperatures will rebound on Tuesday, staying mild on Wednesday as well. The next storm will bring rain chances to western and southern NM on Wednesday and Thursday, and another storm will arrive this weekend, bringing rain and mountain snow to northern and western New Mexico.