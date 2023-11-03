More spots in New Mexico are staying above freezing Friday morning. Skies are clear and winds are light. Temperatures will climb another three to eleven degrees across the state today, thanks to nearby high pressure. Westerly winds and a weak high pressure ridge week will warm temperatures up a few more degrees throughout the weekend.

Highs will be in the 60s, 70s and 80s each afternoon and early evening through next week. Overnight lows will mostly stay above freezing. Expect mostly sunny skies throughout the weekend, and winds will be mostly light, except for some breezes in eastern NM each afternoon.