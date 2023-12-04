Monday morning is cold, with temperatures in the twenties and thirties. Skies are partly cloudy and dry. Monday will be a quiet day, with high clouds pushing across the state and warming temperatures. Temperatures will be near-normal today, and warm much above average through Thursday. The eastern plains will even see near-record warm temperatures by Thursday.

A cold front will arrive Friday, dropping temperatures back below normal for the weekend. A storm will move through Colorado on Friday and Saturday, bringing the chance for light snow to far northern New Mexico on Friday.