Unseasonably warm today, but winter storm arrives for weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is chilly, but clear and quiet. High pressure will keep skies mostly sunny today, and temperatures will be warmer, with highs in the 50s and 60s for most of New Mexico. Winds will stay light, making for a beautiful day to get outside.

The next cold front and storm system will move into the Rockies Friday, bringing stronger winds during the afternoon and evening. Winds will be up to around 20-40 mph Friday afternoon, but calmer conditions will set in on Saturday after the cold front moves through. Light snow will be possible in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and northeast highlands Friday night.

A trace of snow to a few inches will be possible in the foothills and high terrain. There is a low chance for flurries or light rain in the east plains, central highlands and east mountains as well. The system will clear out by Saturday morning, leaving the state will much cooler temperatures.