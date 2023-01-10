NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We are waking up to warmer temperatures Tuesday morning, with partly cloudy skies and some breezes in eastern New Mexico. The next storm is on it’s way to New Mexico. Today will be windy in the east plains, and wind advisories will go into effect mid-morning. Gusts of 50 to 55 mph are expected in the central mountain chain and east plains through the evening. The rest of the state will see lighter winds. High wind watches are in effect for Wednesday for the east side of the state, as gusts are expected to hit around 65 mph. Temperatures are warming up today, with unseasonal and even near-record warmth. The wind, warm temperatures and low humidity is prompting Red Flag Warnings in the far east plains, where wildfires may spread rapidly if ignited.

The storm will cross the Rockies on Wednesday, bringing through a cold front in the morning. This will cool temperatures down on Wednesday, and bring in snow and rain showers. The showers will arrive in the Four Corners early Wednesday morning. A dusting to a couple of inches of accumulation will be possible in the high terrain of northern and western NM. The Valley will likely see rain, but it may turn to mix and snow briefly during the morning commute. Skies will dry out by the afternoon.