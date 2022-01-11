Unseasonable warmth through end of the week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –  Rounds of high, thick clouds will move through the state today, and temperatures will be milder than yesterday. Westerly breezes are expected in the eastern plains and northeast highlands, around 15-25 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.

The rest of the state will be calm. The weather will stay dry and quiet the rest of the week, with a warm-up through Thursday.

