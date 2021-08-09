Unhealthy air quality Monday morning, more rain arrives this week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monday morning is very smoky across the northern half of New Mexico. Air quality is unhealthy for everyone in Albuquerque. It’s also unhealthy for sensitive groups in parts of the northern mountains in Santa Fe and most of northern New Mexico. The air quality is good to moderate in southern New Mexico. The haze will start to lighten this afternoon, and Tuesday will be much clearer thanks to southerly winds that will push most of the smoke out of the state.

Southerly wind flow will draw more moisture into New Mexico after a very dry Sunday. Showers and storms will be possible south of I-40 and in the western mountains Monday afternoon and evening. By Tuesday, the moisture will draw further north, bringing rain chances back to the metro and northern New Mexico. Temperatures will be very hot again today, but they will start to drop tomorrow through the weekend.