NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monday morning is starting with mild temperatures, in the 20s, 30s, and 40s. Skies are partly cloudy, and we could see some flurries around the southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and rain or mix sprinkles, east of the Sandia Mountains. The morning will stay mostly dry, but rain and mountain snow will become widespread this afternoon and evening. Heavy snow is expected in the northern mountains, where winter storm warnings are in effect until Tuesday morning. Four to twelve inches of snow are expected. The western central and southern mountains will see lower amounts of snow, at around one to three inches. The heaviest period of accumulation will be Monday night. The Metro may see a dusting to less than an inch of snow overnight through Tuesday morning. Precipitation will then move out for most of the day Tuesday.

The next storm will start bringing more snow to northwest New Mexico by Tuesday evening. This second storm will bring widespread snow through Wednesday. We will see another foot of snow possible in the northern mountains, and the rest of the mountain ranges could see around two to seven inches. Temperatures will be very cold behind this storm.

The winds will be picking up today, but becoming even windier Monday night through Tuesday. Wind advisories will be in effect this afternoon through tonight in southern NM, where winds will gust up to 55 mph. The winds will be even higher Tuesday to Wednesday morning, with gusts up to 60 mph in much of the plains and mountains