A snow storm will continue to drop heavy, wet snow across parts of northern New Mexico through Thursday. Rain will fall across other parts of the state. Travel will become difficult for some overnight tonight.

Snow and rain began moving into parts of New Mexico early Wednesday morning. This afternoon now, scattered showers and even thunderstorms continue across eastern parts of the state, along with areas of drizzle and fog. Snow is falling across the northern mountains, with drier weather in the lower elevations at the moment. A mix of rain and snow is also developing in western parts of New Mexico. While things remain fairly quiet for most Wednesday afternoon, snow and rain will pick up overnight.

Snow and rain will pick up overnight as the core of this storm system moves into New Mexico. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop mainly south of I-40, with heavy, wet snow falling for areas along and north of I-40, roughly. The heaviest snow will fall from the East Mountains to the northern mountains, along with the I-25 corridor from Las Vegas to Raton and into northeast New Mexico. Heavy snow overnight will likely lead to dangerous travel conditions in these areas by Thursday morning. Rounds of showers and storms will move through the Albuquerque Metro Thursday morning, with a few thunderstorms possible. We may also see some rain mix over to snow. Rain will switch over to snow in the Upper Rio Grande Valley tonight too.

Snow and rain will continue across northern, central and eastern New Mexico through Thursday morning, but this winter storm will begin to end from west to east across the state. By Thursday afternoon, snow and rain will begin to taper off, but some areas of heavy snow and thunderstorms will continue. Areas of rain and snow will continue to push through eastern New Mexico Thursday evening, but by Thursday night, drier air will have moved into all of New Mexico. Some roads will still likely be dangerous to travel on even into Friday morning.

Up to 24″ of snow will continue to be possible across the northern mountains. Meanwhile, 6-12″ of snow will be possible in the other areas. A few inches of snowfall is also likely in the Upper Rio Grande Valley, including Santa Fe, around Clines Corners, and in the lower elevations of southwest Colorado. Some light snow will be possible in the Albuquerque Metro early Thursday, but accumulations are expected to be less than 0.5″.

Drier weather returns Friday with a gradual warming trend through the weekend. We will see more seasonable, even warmer than average temperatures continue into next week with mostly sunny to party sunny skies. Another winter storm will move towards New Mexico by the end of next week.