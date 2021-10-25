Tuesday storm brings strong wind, rain, snow, and a cooldown

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Skies will stay sunny and dry today, but the wind will start to pick up in the afternoon. Winds will come in from the south/southwest up to around 25 mph, but higher gusts to around 30-35 mph may be found in the Four Corners. Temperatures are heating up into record territory. Temperatures will be in the 70s, 80s, and even 90s, anywhere from 8 to 18 degrees warmer than normal. It’s all because we are seeing those southerly winds, and high pressure still reigns over the state.

The next big storm arrives Tuesday, first bringing rain showers and snow to western NM and southern CO during the morning. Precipitation will traverse eastward during the day. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect starting 6 a.m. Tuesday for the San Juan Mountains, where 4-8″ of snow will be possible above 9,500′. The Tusas Mountains near Chama will see a few inches of snow possible, and the rest of the northern mountains of New Mexico may see a light dusting to an inch.

The lower elevations will see rain, and a few showers will be possible in the Metro area. Meanwhile, southern NM will stay completely dry. The wind will become very gusty by the afternoon, with widespread gusts to around 35 mph. The high terrain will see wind gusts around 40-60 mph. Temperatures plummet 10-20 degrees behind the cold front.