Tuesday storm bringing wind, rain, snow, and chilly temperatures

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This afternoon and evening will be breezy with wind gusts out of the southwest, up to around 25 to 35 mph. Skies will stay mostly sunny and dry, and temperatures will warm up a few degrees from Sunday. The next strong storm arrives Tuesday morning, bringing rain and snow to the Four Corners by the early morning. Rain and high mountain snow will stay scattered in northern New Mexico and southern Colorado, pushing eastward throughout the day. The Metro may see a spotty shower in the morning. Heavy snow is expected in the San Juan Mountains. A Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Warning will be in effect for terrain above 9,000 ft. where 5 to 12 inches of snow will be possible from late Monday through Tuesday evening.

The wind will also be very gusty which will cause low visibility in the San Juans. Blowing dust will be possible in southern New Mexico. Overall, the wind will gust around 35 to 45 mph, with the strongest wind pushing east across the state with the cold front from morning tonight. A High Wind Warning will be in effect for most of the southern high terrain and lower Rio Grande Valley, where winds will gust up to around 60 mph as early as the morning in western NM. The strongest winds will reach southeast NM by midday and afternoon.

Temperatures will start to fall on Tuesday behind the cold front, with the northwest part of the state seeing a cooldown of 12 to 20 degrees. Eastern and southern New Mexico will stay mild on Tuesday, with the cooler air arriving on Wednesday. Wednesday morning will be very cold, with overnight lows falling below freezing for most high terrain, and into the 30s and low 40s across the rest of the state.